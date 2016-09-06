Sept 6 Advance Residence Investment Corp :

* Says it to issue 47,500 new units via public offering and says subscription period from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16 and payment date Sep. 23

* Says it to issue 2,500 new units via private placement and says subscription date Oct. 18 and payment date Oct. 19

* Says it to raise up to 13.24 billion yen in total

* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment and property acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zwg3lz

