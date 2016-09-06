Sept 6 Gamania Digital Entertainment :

* Says it will repurchase 10 million shares of its common stock (a 6.4 percent stake) during the period from Sep. 6 to Nov. 5

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$23 per share ~ T$38 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$801.5 million

