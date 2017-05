Sept 6 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into an agreement to transfer 40 percent stake and 45 percent stake in its Shandong-based biotechnology unit to a Shenzhen investment management limited partnership(LP) and a Yuxi investment management LP respectively

* Co will hold no stake in the Shandong-based biotechnology unit after the transaction

