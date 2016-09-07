White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
Sept 7 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to adjust registered capital of new medical food JV to 10 million yuan from 6 million yuan previously
* Other details remain unchanged
* Plan was disclosed on Aug. 2
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W8ZyII
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: