GRAINS-Corn edges higher, holds near 3-week high on planting delays

SYDNEY, May 23 U.S. corn extended gains into a third consecutive session on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the pace of planting behind market expectations, pushing prices towards a three-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $3.75-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.77-1/2 a bushel - the highest since May 2.