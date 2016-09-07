BRIEF-Brain Resource appoints Louis Gagnon as CEO
* Announces appointment of Louis Gagnon as chief executive officer
Sept 7 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it received a patent license for anti human RANKL antibody
* Says the patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4sKeVu
(Beijing Headline News)
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer