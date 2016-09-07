White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
Sept 7 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co Ltd
* Says fresh milk production up 38.6 percent y/y in August
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bSyBip
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: