BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Oil India Ltd's shares up as much as 3.7 pct at 402 rupees, highest since Jan. 8
** Company's crude oil sales up 1 pct in June qtr from March qtr; natural gas sales volume rises 1.8 pct
** Net realization improves to $43.1/bbl vs $32.6/bbl
** Rise in crude prices and a cut in cess rate to 10 pct from 20 pct helping the stock - Emkay Securities analysts
** Brokerage maintains "buy" rating with a price target of 407 rupees; median PT 378 rupees - Thomson Reuters data
** Stock nearly flat this year as of Tuesday's close but up about 29 pct from its record low on March 1 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.