British PM May to hold security meeting at 0800 GMT - Sky

LONDON, May 23 British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of the country's top security committee at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday after 19 people were killed in an explosion after a concert in the English city of Manchester, broadcaster Sky News said. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Nick Tattersall)