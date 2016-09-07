** Mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd rises as much as 3.6 pct at 180.80 rupees; Oil producer Cairn India Ltd gains as much as 2.9 pct at 208.95 rupees

** Parent Vedanta Resources Plc shareholders approve Vedanta Ltd's takeover of subsidiary Cairn India

** The merger, which will give debt-ridden Vedanta Resources access to Cairn India's $3.5 bln cash pile, had faced opposition from some large minority shareholders

** In July, Vedanta revised the terms of its offer aimed at buying out the minority stake in Cairn India that it did not own (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)