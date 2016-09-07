White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
Sept 7 Royal Group Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned cultural transmission unit enters into a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework agreement with a Shaanxi-based cultural transmission firm, on development of children's 3D related products
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UHdJt2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: