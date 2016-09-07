BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Yossix Co Ltd :
* Says it to list on first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange, from second section of the two exchanges
* Says the changes will effective on Sep. 29
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.