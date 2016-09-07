BRIEF-Brain Resource appoints Louis Gagnon as CEO
Announces appointment of Louis Gagnon as chief executive officer
Sept 7 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 second tranche short-term financing notes worth 300 million yuan with interest rate of 3.19 percent
* Says the notes will maturity on Sep. 6, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qxShKK
(Beijing Headline News)
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer