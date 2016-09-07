BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to buy 70 percent stake in a Hunan-based biotechnology firm for 21 million yuan, from nine individuals
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j3Ol95
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.