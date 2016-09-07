UPDATE 5-At least 19 killed in suspected attack at Ariana Grande concert in British arena
* Ariana Grande performing at venue, is safe (Adds details throughout, search on social media for concertgoers)
Sept 7 Sinodata Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 102 million yuan ($15.31 million) to set up investment JV with unit and partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cg6OZC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6644 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ariana Grande performing at venue, is safe (Adds details throughout, search on social media for concertgoers)
TAIPEI, May 23 Taiwan stocks inched up on Tuesday, led by heavyweights including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), though gains were capped by worries after British police said they were treating an explosion in Manchester as a possible terrorist attack.