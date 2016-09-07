BRIEF-Brain Resource appoints Louis Gagnon as CEO
Announces appointment of Louis Gagnon as chief executive officer
Sept 7 Kang Stem Biotech Co Ltd :
Says it will issue the first unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 30 billion won in proceeds for operations and facilities
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Muw6nR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer