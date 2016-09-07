BRIEF-Brain Resource appoints Louis Gagnon as CEO
* Announces appointment of Louis Gagnon as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Huaren Pharmaceutical :
* Says it appoints Zhou Xijian as chairman of the board, appoints Zhou Qiang as president
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8mlDNE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces appointment of Louis Gagnon as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer