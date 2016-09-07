BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Net Publishing :
* Says it completed issuing 4.1 million new shares at T$106 per share with amount of T$464.2 million
* Says new share issue record date is Sep. 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4qPcHA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.