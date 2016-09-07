BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Amulaire Thermal Technology :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$62,404,860 in total for 2015
* Says ex-right date is Oct. 26
* Last date before book closure Oct. 27 with book closure period from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1
* Record date Nov. 1
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.