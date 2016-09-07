BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
Sept 7 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development :
* Says it completed issuing 2016 2nd tranche corporate bonds of 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 5.77 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JM8GQk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.