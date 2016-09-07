BRIEF-Brain Resource appoints Louis Gagnon as CEO
Announces appointment of Louis Gagnon as chief executive officer
Sept 7 Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on Sept 8


* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer