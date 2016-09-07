BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 2.5 billion yuan ($375.39 million) from 3.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bXk3PR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6598 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.