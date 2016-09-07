BRIEF- Syuppin completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 23
Sept 7 Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($300.31 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cB1y2l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6598 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 23
LONDON, May 23 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that authorities were working to establish the details of a blast which killed 19 and injured dozens in the northern English city of Manchester, adding that it was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack".