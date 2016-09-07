Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a parliamentary hearing on the government's 2017 budget proposal:
* Expects flat growth in exports in 2017 versus the current trend of year-on-year contraction
* Expects consumption to stay solid in 2017 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.