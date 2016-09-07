Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Indonesia's central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told a parliamentary hearing that he expects:
* GDP growth of 5.04 percent for 2016, 5.2 percent for 2017
* Loan growth of below 10 percent for 2016 and 12.7 percent growth for 2017
* Annual inflation rate of 4.6 percent for end-2017
* Current account deficit of 2.2 percent of GDP for 2016 and 2.7 percent of GDP for 2017 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.