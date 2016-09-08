** Yes Bank Ltd's shares fall as much as 3 pct to 1,359.5 rupees

** India's fifth biggest private sector lender by assets on Wednesday announced a share sale worth up to $1 bln in a bid to boost its capital base

** Yes Bank is selling 66 bln rupees ($992.78 mln) worth of shares to institutional investors at 1,350-1,410 rupees per share, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported, citing two bankers privy to the transaction

** Stock had gained 93 pct so far this year as of Wednesday's close, compared with a near 21 pct rise in the Nifty Bank index ($1 = 66.4800 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)