** Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gains as much as 4
pct at 254.90 rupees, its highest since Nov 6, 2015
** India's biggest exploration company on Wednesday reported
better-than-expected June-qtr profit
** Other lower expenditure and lower dry well write off
resulted in a net profit of 42.32 bln rupees, ahead of consensus
forecast of 36.55 bln rupees
** Analysts at Elara Securities downgrade ONGC to "reduce"
citing recent rise in stock price; raises TP to 247 rupees from
243 rupees
** Stock top gainer on the broader NSE index, which
is down 0.2 pct
** As of Wednesday's close, stock up 28 pct from its Feb
lows
