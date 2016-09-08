** Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gains as much as 4 pct at 254.90 rupees, its highest since Nov 6, 2015

** India's biggest exploration company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected June-qtr profit

** Other lower expenditure and lower dry well write off resulted in a net profit of 42.32 bln rupees, ahead of consensus forecast of 36.55 bln rupees

** Analysts at Elara Securities downgrade ONGC to "reduce" citing recent rise in stock price; raises TP to 247 rupees from 243 rupees

** Stock top gainer on the broader NSE index, which is down 0.2 pct

** As of Wednesday's close, stock up 28 pct from its Feb lows (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)