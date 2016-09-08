BRIEF-No Abertis response to Atlantia offer in short term says source with knowledge of process
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.
Sept 8 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 second tranche of corporate bonds worth 780 million yuan
* Says the bonds with a term of five years and coupon rate of 5.19 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UZzqfb
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.
* SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF MARC DE LACHARRIERE GROUP ON FIMALAC AT EUR 131/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)