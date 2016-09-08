BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
Sept 8 Beijing Shiji Information Technology :
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up a business information technology wholly owned subsidiary in Beihai
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gJmvh7
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing