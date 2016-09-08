BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder, Youngor Group Co Ltd, sold 5 percent stake of shares in co via block trade, and lowers stake in co to 8.48 percent down from 13.48 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ozKh69
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing