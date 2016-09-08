** Energy and chemicals company Gail (India) Ltd
rises as much as 2.8 pct to 407 rupees
** Company's June-qtr profit more than triples, boosted by a
turnaround in petrochemical business and sale of stake in
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
** Ambit Capital says Gail set to benefit from improvement
in petrochemical business volumes and gas transmission business
profitability due to recent tariff hikes
** However, brokerage flags concern that Gail's long-term
LNG contracts remain uncompetitive in the current price
environment
** Ambit maintains "sell" rating with a 12-month price
target of 365 rupees
** 20 of 35 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 6
"hold" and 9 "sell" or lower; their median PT 410 rupees -
Thomson Reuters data
** Stock up about 30 pct from Feb. 29 lows as of Wednesday's
close
