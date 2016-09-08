** Energy and chemicals company Gail (India) Ltd rises as much as 2.8 pct to 407 rupees

** Company's June-qtr profit more than triples, boosted by a turnaround in petrochemical business and sale of stake in Mahanagar Gas Ltd

** Ambit Capital says Gail set to benefit from improvement in petrochemical business volumes and gas transmission business profitability due to recent tariff hikes

** However, brokerage flags concern that Gail's long-term LNG contracts remain uncompetitive in the current price environment

** Ambit maintains "sell" rating with a 12-month price target of 365 rupees

** 20 of 35 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 6 "hold" and 9 "sell" or lower; their median PT 410 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock up about 30 pct from Feb. 29 lows as of Wednesday's close (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)