** Tata Consultancy Services drops as much as 6.4 pct to 2,284.75 rupees, its lowest since March 2

** In a letter, TCS stated it is scheduling meetings with analysts to update investors

** Says it "has characterized customer outlook as one marked by abundant caution", adds that clients are holding back discretionary spending

** Delays in spending especially impacts banking and financial services sector, resulting in sequential loss of growth momentum - TCS

** Analysts at IDFC Securities says slower revenue growth momentum and cross currency impact could sap momentum after soft Q1

** Broker estimates 2 pct decline in USD revenue growth and flat margins in Q2

** IDFC maintains "outperformer" rating but lowers PT to 2,670 rupees from 2,770 rupees

** As of Wednesday's close, stock up 12 pct from Feb 29 lows, compared with a 2 pct increase in the Nifty IT index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)