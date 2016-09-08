** Tata Consultancy Services drops as much as 6.4
pct to 2,284.75 rupees, its lowest since March 2
** In a letter, TCS stated it is scheduling meetings with
analysts to update investors
** Says it "has characterized customer outlook as one marked
by abundant caution", adds that clients are holding back
discretionary spending
** Delays in spending especially impacts banking and
financial services sector, resulting in sequential loss of
growth momentum - TCS
** Analysts at IDFC Securities says slower revenue growth
momentum and cross currency impact could sap momentum after soft
Q1
** Broker estimates 2 pct decline in USD revenue growth and
flat margins in Q2
** IDFC maintains "outperformer" rating but lowers PT to
2,670 rupees from 2,770 rupees
** As of Wednesday's close, stock up 12 pct from Feb 29
lows, compared with a 2 pct increase in the Nifty IT index
