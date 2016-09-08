BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 97,360,000 shares at 13.64 yuan per share and raised totally about 1.33 billion yuan via private placement
* Says a Ningbo-based investment limited partnership's stake in the co increased to 6.03 percent, up from 0 percent
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing