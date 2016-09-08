BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co Ltd :
* Says it names Fan Mingchun as chairman of the board
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oBpZj5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing