BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Yorozu :
* Says it will repurchase up to 1 million shares, representing a 4 percent stake
* Says share repurchase up to 2 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from Sep. 14 to March 13
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JuFnNe
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing