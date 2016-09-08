BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Starzen Co Ltd :
* says it formed a business alliance with Japan-based firm TEISHIN CHIKUSAN on Sep. 8
* Says two entities will cooperate on meat processing, expand sale of meat gift, export expansion of Kobe beef
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YsEUDb
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing