Sept 8 IRB Infrastructure Developers: * IPO consists of issue of units, aggregating up to 43 billion rupees (not 430 billion rupees), by the trust * IRB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd filed a draft offer documentin relation to an initial public offer of units * IPO consists of offer for sale of modern road makers, aryan toll road, atr infrastructure and ideal road builders * Source text: [Initial public offer consists of a fresh issue of Units, aggregating up to Rs. 43,000 million, by the Trust (the "Fresh Issue"), and an offer for sale of Units by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries, namely Modern Road Makers Private Limited, Aryan Toll Road Private Limited, ATR Infrastructure Private Limited and Ideal Road Builders Private Limited (the "Offer for Sale", and together with the Fresh Issue, the "Issue"). The Investment Manager, in consultation with the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers and the book running lead managers to the Issue, reserves the option to retain oversubscription of up to 25% of the Issue size in accordance with the InvIT Regulations] * Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)