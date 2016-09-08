BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Ajinomoto Co Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6KuuOk
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing