BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell its wholly owned investment holding subsidiary to a Zhangzhou-based traditional Chinese medicine company at price of 79.6 million yuan
WASHINGTON, May 15 The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.