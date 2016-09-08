BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Imagine Asia Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 3.5 billion won to buy 28,000 shares of Sewon Co., Ltd., to hold 10 percent up from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Gpwt1M
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares