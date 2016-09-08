BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its Chuannan-based factory received approval from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Clindamycin series products produced in this factory could be able to be sold in the United States after receiving the FDA approval
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zO4j1j
(Beijing Headline News)
