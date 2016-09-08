BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 GNI Group Ltd :
* Says China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a drug for treatment of interstitial lung disease associated with connective tissue disease
WASHINGTON, May 15 The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.