BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 S Mark Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract license contract with SWA Thailand
* Contract amount of 4.53 billion won
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing