BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) Ltd has sold 14.98 million shares in the company between Aug 25 and Sept 7 at 8.11-8.43 yuan ($1.22-$1.27) per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c0ynXQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing