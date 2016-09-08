Sept 8 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) Ltd has sold 14.98 million shares in the company between Aug 25 and Sept 7 at 8.11-8.43 yuan ($1.22-$1.27) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c0ynXQ

($1 = 6.6630 Chinese yuan renminbi)