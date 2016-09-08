BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 3 Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with KOREA CEMENT co., Ltd, which is mainly engaged in cement manufacture business
* Says merger ratio of 1:2.1754643 between the company and Korea Cement
* Says 43.5 million new shares will be issued for the merger
* Says expected merger effective date of Feb. 7, 2017 and registered date of Feb. 9, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AL3lnY
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer