BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator rejects its share private placement proposal
* Says it gets insurance regulator's approval to set up life insurance firm with partners with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($150.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c0Avi6; bit.ly/2cHTQEJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6638 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer