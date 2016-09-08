Sept 8 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd

* Says securities regulator rejects its share private placement proposal

* Says it gets insurance regulator's approval to set up life insurance firm with partners with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($150.06 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c0Avi6; bit.ly/2cHTQEJ

