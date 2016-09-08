BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 China Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to boost property unit's capital by 190 million yuan ($28.51 million) to 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cc42Cu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer