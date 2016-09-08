BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Widwin Networks Corp :
* Says it will change company name to UIM Entertainment Co., Ltd., effective from Sept. 13
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ik3CxU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares