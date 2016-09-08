BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 All Winner Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Sept 9 pending announcement related to share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cvnjNx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares