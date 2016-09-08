BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says August hog sales at 235 million yuan ($35.27 million), down 19.2 percent m/m
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cc6d92
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6634 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing